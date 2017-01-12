Mario Cristobal Interviewing For Head Coaching Position With Western Michigan

Just when we thought it was safe and Oregon Football found their new Offensive Coordinator he looks to interview elsewhere.

Following the National Championship game with Clemson and Alabama, Crimson Tide Offensive Coordinator was expected to come to Eugene and become the next Offensive Coordinator for the Oregon Football team. It has yet to happen and word is, it may not.

According to FootballScoop Cristobal may have bigger plans for his future. He is scheduled to meet with WMU to discuss their Head Coaching position on Friday. I’m not sure of this is a ‘let’s see if the grass is greener’ opportunity or perhaps he is not quite sure about coming to Oregon Football under Willie Taggart.

Mario Cristobal has brought along a very successful track record when it comes to the Alabama Offensive Line over the last two seasons. They protected Jalen Hurts all season and nearly gave him enough protection to pull off another National Championship on Monday night against the Clemson Tigers.

As it stands, the offer from Taggart remains on the table for now. I find it intriguing that Mario Cristobal will be making his decision on Friday the 13th. Western Michigan has also interviewed several other coaches for the opening including Tim Lester and former LSU Head Coach Les Miles.

This article originally appeared on