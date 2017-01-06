Manuel Allen Commits To USC Football Recruiting Class of 2018

Four-star wide receiver Manuel Allen announced his commitment to the USC football recruiting class of 2018 on Friday afternoon.

USC football still has plenty of work to do on the 2017 recruiting class, but next year’s collection of players got a boost on Friday as four-star wide receiver Manuel Allen pledged his signature to the Trojans.

Allen took to Twitter to announce his commitment, first thanking God, his parents and his mentors for looking out for him and keeping him on track.

“After carefully considering my options I’ve decided to commit to the University of Southern California #FightOn,” Allen wrote.



Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing in at 170 pounds, Allen is rated as the No. 17 wide receiver in the class, but the No. 15 player in the state of California.

The Trojans beat out Washington, Cal, Colorado, BYU and Notre Dame for the Corona Centennial-products commitment.

However, the player indicated that his recruitment remains open, despite the pledge.

Even though it is exceedingly early in the process, USC’s 2018 class is shaping up too be a particularly strong one.

With pledges from five-star quarterback Matt Corral, four-star linebacker Raymond Scott, four-star cornerback Marcus Johnson and four-star linebacker Bo Calvert, USC’s class ranks fifth nationally in the 247Sports composite.

