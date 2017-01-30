Mallory’s Indiana State debut under the lights

(STATS) – New Indiana State football coach Curt Mallory’s first game against Eastern Illinois has been moved up two days to the night of Aug. 31, the athletic department announced Monday.

Indiana State also will be debuting a new lights system at Memorial Stadium in Terre Haute.

The two schools agreed to resume their 115-year-old rivalry last April with a four-year home-and-home series, starting this year.

The Sycamores’ last night game at Memorial Stadium was against St. Joseph’s on Sept. 4, 2010.