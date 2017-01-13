Maine to play UMass at Fenway in 2017

(STATS) – Maine will have the honor of playing at Fenway Park later this year, taking on former conference rival and current FBS program UMass.

The 59th meeting between the schools will take place at the historic home of the Boston Red Sox on Nov. 11.

“To be able to play a college football game at Fenway Park, where all the history and tradition is so rich, we could not be more excited about this opportunity for our program and fan base,” Black Bears coach Joe Harasymiak said.

Maine has won the last two meetings with the Minutemen, including a 24-14 victory in 2013 for just its second-ever victory over an FBS opponent. The programs previously played together in the Yankee Conference and the Atlantic 10 as well as the Colonial Athletic Association, where the Black Bears currently reside.