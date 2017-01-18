Maine to face competitive 2017 schedule

(STATS) – Maine coach Joe Harasymiak’s second season in 2017 will include a pair of games against FBS opponents.

Highlights of the Black Bears’ 11-game schedule which was announced Wednesday are a Sept. 30 visit to Central Florida and a Nov. 11 matchup against UMass at Fenway Park.

After a record-setting season for home attendance, Maine will host five opponents: Bryant (Sept. 9) in non-conference action and CAA Football opponents Rhode Island (Oct. 14), William & Mary (Oct. 28), Delaware (Nov. 4) and Stony Brook (Nov. 18).

In playing once at home in its first five games, Maine’s road schedule also includes CAA dates against archrival New Hampshire (Sept. 2), 2016 FCS national champion James Madison (Sept. 23), Villanova (Oct. 7) and Albany (Oct. 21).

The Black Bears finished 6-5, including 5-3 in the CAA, last season.

2017 Maine Schedule

Sept. 2, at New Hampshire*

Sept. 9, Bryant

Sept. 23, at James Madison*

Sept. 30, at Central Florida

Oct. 7, at Villanova*

Oct. 14, Rhode Island*

Oct. 21, at Albany*

Oct. 28, William & Mary*

Nov. 4, Delaware*

Nov. 11, UMass (Fenway Park, Boston)

Nov. 18, Stony Brook*

* – CAA Football game