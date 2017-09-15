Maine’s game at UCF canceled

(STATS) – Maine’s game at UCF on Sept. 30 was canceled on Thursday due to a scheduling conflict caused by Hurricane Irma.

UCF will make up its home game that day against Memphis, which was postponed last week.

“The University of Maine understands and respects the decisions of Central Florida and the American Athletic Conference and their need to prioritize conference games,” Maine athletic director Karlton Creech said.

The new open week gives Maine (1-1) two byes in a three-week span. The CAA Football team doesn’t have a game this week.