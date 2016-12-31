LSU’s Derrius Guice lights up Cardinals kicker on kick return

Oh, mercy. Someone light a candle for Blanton Creque.

The Louisville Cardinals kicker attempted to staunch a return by LSU’s Derrius Guice in the fourth quarter and paid for it with a heavy lick to the chops from the Tigers running back.

This is not safe for work, insofar as it is very nasty.

Guice is having himself a day as LSU continues to manhandle Lamar Jackson and the Cardinals. The Tigers running back 137 yards and a touchdown, as of this writing, including a 70-yard chug to the house.

