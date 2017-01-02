LSU Football: Why Myles Brennan is the next LSU superstar

Another season of graduate senior quarterback Brandon Harris or another year of ex-Purdue signal caller Danny Etling for LSU football in 2017?

Perhaps neither.

LSU coaches Matt Canada and Ed Orgeron, along with the rest of the LSU staff will have their work cut out when they go into spring camp with these current quarterbacks on the roster. Incoming true freshman Myles Brennan (Bay St. Louis, MS-Saint Stanislaus HS) is the bright spot of the QB depth chart and one of the more underrated quarterbacks in the class of 2017.

The No. 6-ranked pro-style passer in the 2017 class per to 247Sports.com, currently has LSU fans drooling over his performance this season that earned his Mississippi Gatorade Player of The Year runner up and Mr. Football in the state of (MS) as well.

Brennan capped it off yesterday with a great Under Armour All-American performance in Orlando, FL.

LSU’s quarterback commitment made a loud buzz in Orlando in practices throughout the week and completed 7-of-13 passes for 111 yards for Team Armour.

The 6-foot-3, 182-pound gunslinger’s career stats should help him translate to the next level, with the a completion rate of 67.3 percent, 15,027 passing yards and 188 touchdowns. Brennan has only thrown 30 turnovers in his three-year high school career, including a state championship.

Brennan is definitely an intriguing prospect, and you can bet he’ll be battling for the starting job this upcoming season for the Bayou Bengals.

Stats aside, the reason why I and many others believe Myles Brennan will be the next LSU superstar is his intangibles.

The Jared Goff look a like is a natural born leader and that is the one thing LSU needs going forward in the “Coach O” era.

Brennan is someone who can win you big games and hold the team together win things are going south.

While Danny Etling is still LSU’s projected starter heading into 2017, the fifth year senior will be tested this off-season. Expect Brennan to be the one pushing him the most at the quarterback position.

