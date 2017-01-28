LSU Football: Top National Signing Day Targets

The LSU Tigers had an interesting 2016 college football season. With new head coach Ed Orgeron, they’re off to a fresh start, it seems.

The LSU Tigers got off to a rocky start in 2016. The Tigers lost their season opener to the Wisconsin Badgers 16-14 before falling to Auburn in Week 4 18-13. By then, Tigers administrators let go of head coach Les Miles and let Ed Orgeron take the reins.

Under Orgeron, the LSU Tigers went 6-2, finishing the year 8-4 overall. The LSU Tigers didn’t go a different direction, retaining head coach Ed Orgeron. The Tigers capped off the season with a 20-9 win over Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson and the Louisville Cardinals in the Citrus Bowl.

On the recruiting trail, their class currently ranks sixth nationally and third in the SEC. The Tigers coaching staff flipped the number one rated middle linebacker Jacob Phillips commitment from Oklahoma on January 26. The four-star prospect out of Nashville, Tennessee ranks 62nd nationally and fourth overall in the state, according to 247 Sports.

LSU has 21 commitments in their 2017 recruiting class so far. As the scoring offense was 68th in the FBS with 28.3, they’ll bring in some new blood on offense. Dual-threat quarterback Lowell Narcisse enrolled in January in order to get a headstart on things. The Tigers also earned the commitment of pro-style quarterback Myles Brennan.

The Tigers are in a few recruiting battles with SEC rival Alabama but it looks like things will work out in their favor. Here are some final targets the LSU Tigers are looking to sign on National Signing Day.

5. K’Lavon Chaisson, 4-star WDE (Houston, TX)

K’Lavon Chaisson is the one target high on the LSU Tigers radar. Chaisson quietly climbed up the recruiting pipeline in 2017, becoming a highly sought weakside defensive end by many teams. He finished the season as the 37th ranked prospect nationally, fourth overall at weakside defensive and fifth-best in the state of Texas, according to 247 Sports. He is a four-star prospect.

Chaisson has had a busy January as a result of his explosive senior season. He finished his final high school season with 84 total tackles and 21 sacks. He took official visits to LSU, Texas, Colorado and Florida on the 13th, 20th, 23rd, and 27th respectively.

With four commits in their current recruiting class already, it doesn’t look like Colorado will earn Chaisson’s pledge. With two commits each, it looks like the leaders going into National Signing Day come down to the Longhorns and Tigers.

The LSU Tigers will have eight weakside defensive ends on the roster entering the 2017 season. They lose seniors Tashawn Bower and Lewis Neal. With two commits already in their recruiting class, losing out on Chaisson wouldn’t hurt the Tigers too badly. But getting his pledge would certainly boost the depth and strength of the position.

Chaisson is expected to make his decision on National Signing Day.

4. Willie Gay, 4-star OLB (Starkville, MS)

Willie Gay is a highly sought after outside linebacker prospect high on the LSU Tigers to-do list. Gay is a four-star Mississippi native rated 73rd overall in the nation, third at his position and second in the state of Mississippi, according to 247 Sports.

The Tigers already flipped one linebacker prospect’s commitment (Jacob Phillips) before National Signing Day. Earning Gay’s commitment would be huge in strengthening an already stout defense. With just one commit in the recruiting class and the loss of two to graduation, there’s room for Gay on the depth chart.

Gay committed to Ole Miss originally back in 2016 but decommitted in October after he fell in love with Michigan after a visit on October 22. Since then, the Starkville native has gone on official visits to Ole Miss on December 2 and Mississippi State and LSU on January 13 and January 20, respectively.

The Michigan Wolverines have been hard on the recruiting trail for Gay since his visit as well. Coach Chris Partridge visited his home on December 5 and January 12. But it looks like the LSU Tigers have a better shot.

Predictions have Gay leaning towards LSU and Mississippi State heavily as National Signing Day approaches. There’s a conference recruiting battle brewing going into the final stretch. Gay will make his decision on February 1.

3. Phidarian Mathis, 4-star DT (Monroe, LA)

Defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis is one in-state prospect the LSU Tigers hope stays home with a pledge on National Signing Day. Mathis ranks 99th nationally, seventh best at his position and fourth best player in state of Louisiana, according to 247 Sports. Mathis is a four-star prospect.

The Tigers have two commits already in their 2017 recruiting class at defensive tackle and five on the current roster. Junior Davon Godchaux made the jump to the NFL Draft. Highly-rated Christian LaCouture returning for a fifth season. LaCouture tore his ACL in the preseason and took a medical redshirt in 2016.

Mathis would add depth at the position, but there’s a recruiting battle amongst rivals in the SEC. LSU and Alabama are favorites in the final stretch. He took an official visit to LSU on January 13 and Alabama on January 20. He also took an official to TCU on January 27, but it looks like they’re out of the mix.

It wouldn’t hurt Mathis to wait it out a year but there’s also the Crimson Tide to worry about. They have six defensive tackles on the roster for 2017 but just one commitment in their recruiting class.

Mathis will make his decision on National Signing Day.

2. Todd Harris, 4-star Safety (Plaquemine, LA)

Todd Harris is another four-star prospect out of Louisiana the LSU Tigers have their sights locked in on. Harris is rated 86th nationally, 11th overall at his position and third best in the state of Louisiana, according to 247 Sports.

The Tigers already have two safety commits in their recruiting class. But Harris has skills in other areas like special teams that make him a standout prospect. Getting his pledge is huge from the Tigers’ standpoint as special teams is always important especially in the SEC.

Harris has taken official visits to Alabama, LSU and TCU in January. With each team having two commits already, it doesn’t look like he’s worried about early playing time. Alabama has made a lot of noise on the recruiting trail in regard to Harris.

Defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley visted the four-star safety in Louisiana back on December 7. Head coach Nick Saban and associate head coach Burton Burns visiting him in his hometown of Plaquemine on January 17. After that, Harris took an official visit to Tuscaloosa on January 20.

With another battle brewing between LSU and Alabama, National Signing Day will show who won in the end. At 6-foot and 180 pounds, Harris played safety and cornerback in high school so his position could change in the future.

Harris will make his decision on February 1.

1. Marvin Wilson, 5-star DT (Bellaire, TX)

Marvin Wilson is a five-star prospect that could boost the LSU Tigers’ position in the recruiting ranks. Wilson is a 6-foot-4, 329 pound defensive tackle who had a stellar career at Episcopal High School. He racked up 200 total tackles, 71 tackles for loss and 42 sacks . He ranks sixth overall in the nation, first at his position and in the state of Texas, according to 247 Sports.

With two commits already in their recruiting class at defensive tackle, LSU still needs some depth at the position as they transition to a 3-4 defense. The Texas native would give the Tigers a huge presence to clog up SEC defenses for years to come.

Unfortunately, there’s no conference recruiting battle, but there is one brewing nonetheless. Wilson has FSU and the Tigers as his leaders, making National Signing Day an important moment for both programs.

Wilson took an official visit to Baton Rouge on January 13 but Ohio State and Oklahoma and South Florida have all made contact with him as well. HeWilson took an official visit to South Florida on January 20. The Sooners visited his home with a number of players and staff donning a number 99 jersey on January 23. The Ohio State Buckeyes coaching staff has visited him on two seperate occasions on January 18 and January 25.

Wilson will make his final decision on National Signing Day.

