LSU Football: Tigers seek more solid roster by offering LB Ellis Brooks

After losing prized line backer commit Monty Rice to the Georgia Bulldogs, LSU Football is looking to solidify its defense by offering yet another talented commit.

The Tigers proceeded to make an offer to four-star LB Ellis Brooks, just a day after Rice had flipped his commitment in favor of the ‘Dawgs.

The 6-foot-2, 223 pound Virginian has received over 20 offers thus far. As his recruiting begins to come to a close, Brooks’ most likely choices are expected to be Notre Dame, Oregon, Michigan and Maryland.

The Under Armour All-American and previous Duke commit has already taken official visits to Maryland in December. He’ll be dropping in on the Oregon Ducks and the Fighting Irish later on this month as well.

LSU is desperate to strengthen itself at the LB position heading into 2017. With only four-star Patrick Queen committed at the spot, the Tigers will continue their attempts to flip commitments from other top prospects.

LSU is continuing to carry on talks with Alabama commit Christopher Allen, Oklahoma commit Jacob Phillips and Mississippi LB Willie Gay.

The team will actively work to add a duo of skilled LBs before National Signing Day arrives on the first of February.

This article originally appeared on