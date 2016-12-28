LSU Football: recruit Austin Deculus prepared to compete for left tackle

The 2016 LSU Football recruiting class has been a successful one, and its players are more than prepared to compete for the top spots on the team.

Four-star offensive tackle Austin Deculus is no exception.

Deculus’ position has yet to be determined at this point, and he is unsure as to whether he’ll be a tackle or a guard for the Tigers.

But when he hits Baton Rouge in the near future, he plans to do everything he can to secure a position on the left side of the LSU offensive line.

“I’m going to come in and work,” Deculus said in an interview with SEC Country at the Under Armour All-America Game. “I can honestly say I’m going to give it 100 percent. I might not start at left tackle. It’ll depend. No one is for sure with their position yet, but he (Jeff Grimes) will put the five best offensive linemen out to start. That may mean me being at a different position, but it’s whatever I have to get playing time, TV time on the field, and I’m not worried about it.”

And there are plenty of scenarios that could easily put Deculus on the Tiger O-line this coming season.

If junior K.J. Malone opts to enter the upcoming 2017 NFL Draft, a left tackle spot will be left wide open. Even if Malone stays another year, there is always the chance current left guard Matt Clapp will replace Ethan Pocic at center, leaving yet another spot open.

The young recruit is fine with either situation, and is prepared to fight for the position if it ultimately comes down to it.

“If K.J. Malone stays, I might have to battle it out with him,” Deculus stated. “If not, they’ll replace someone at center and go from there. Left guard, left tackle … I’d just be hesitant about the right side. The left side is much better.”

DeCulus will be leaving the Cypress, TX area for good and be headed to LSU to begin preparation for the 2017 season in early January.

This article originally appeared on