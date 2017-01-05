LSU Football: QB Lowell Narcisse makes personal WR suggestion

Dual-threat quarterback Lowell Narcisse is considered one of the most successful products of the class of 2016 LSU Football recruiting.

Now, the QB seems to want to do a little recruiting of his own.

The soon-to-be Tiger has his sights set on wide receiver DeVonta Smith, who he’s kept in contact with ever since August.

Narcisse believes he and Smith would would compliment each other well on offense and do good things on the field for the Tigers this season.

“He’s a great playmaker,” Narcisse said of the 4-star Louisiana native. “Some people are just natural football players, and he is one of those players.”

Smith seems to be on board with the idea, and has scheduled a visit with LSU in light of the team’s well-received hire of former Pitt offensive coordinator Matt Canada.

Smith’s interest in LSU could almost be considered a silent commitment to the program, as he leans more and more towards the Tigers every day. This is definitely good news for Narcisse and his personal ideas for the offense.

“When I get on campus and I get a feeling of things, I’m going to give him a call and let him know how things are going,” Narcisse stated. “I’m just going to ask him (about LSU). I wish him the best of luck with his decision and I’m not going to push him to any one of those schools. I told him that I’ll be behind him wherever he goes.”

Narcisse is set to officially enroll with LSU early this month.

