LSU football: QB commit Myles Brennan weighs in on OC Matt Canada

LSU football quarterback commit Myles Brennan has spent a lot of time visiting with the Tigers over the course of the past few months.

Monday, the Mississippi QB signed his letter of intent, and opened up about the man whose hire many believe caused Brennan to shut down his recruitment for good.

Brennan spent most of this past weekend with none other than offensive coordinator, Matt Canada. In the visit, Brennan got a feel for just how complex the Tigers offense will be moving forward.

“We went over formations and things like that, and he has 3,900 plays that he runs,” Brennan said in an interview with SEC Country.

That’s quite a few plays to memorize, to say the least.

Brennan explained that each play was not necessarily an entirely unique thing of its own, and that many were a “variation” of a concept. He also took some time to praise the man who sealed the deal on his commitment, of course.

“That’s not the concepts or the actual routes that each receiver runs; it’s the variation of each concept. If you watch his tape, you’ve seen a number of shift motion things here and there that he does to make defenses feel uncomfortable. He can score points. On tape, it was something like Pitt 70 to something. It’s insane how many points he can score, and the SEC is different, but with the variations in the offense and the play makers we’ll have, we’ll be able to put up just as many points.”

Brennan is the favorite of many to win out in the LSU QB competition to determine next season’s signal-caller. In order to achieve the position, Brennan must beat out Justin McMillan, Lowell Narcisse, Brandon Hariss, Lindsey Scott and Danny Etling.

Brennan’s recruitment – along with the rest of those in his recruiting class – will officially come to a close on National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

