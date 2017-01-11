LSU Football: OL recruit Edward Ingram explains commitment to Tigers

LSU Football‘s offensive line has been a successful work in progress, and four-star offensive lineman commit Edward Ingram is thrilled to be a part of it.

Since Ingram made his commitment to LSU, a number of programs tried to steal him from the Tigers. He did not entertain their efforts even once, and totally shut down his recruitment process around the Texas high school state playoff time period to make the message clear.

“There were college coaches coming to my practices and trying to get official visits,” the DeSoto OL said to SEC Country at the Under Armour All-America Game.

Ingram claims that while he may have been seen a more quiet commit, he never considered decommitting from the LSU program in favor of another.

He says that the team that attempted to flip his commitment most was Colorado.

“I didn’t want to explain it to them anymore,” Ingram said. “They thought that I wanted to go there, but I don’t … I was never close to going away from LSU. I’ve always been solid.”

So what was it exactly that kept Ingram faithful to the Tigers?

Besides his own personal interest in many aspects of the program, his family had a lot of influence on his decision. Ingram’s parents liked LSU and the atmosphere there more than some of his other options, and thought it was a really important aspect to consider.

“LSU is a family environment,” Ingram stated. “All of the coaches there, they’re cool guys and I enjoy spending time with them.”

Want your voice heard? Join the Death Valley Voice team!

Ingram hopes to start for the Tigers this season, and has a fairly good chance of doing so as many players have graduated or entered the 2017 NFL Draft.

This article originally appeared on