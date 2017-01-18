LSU football: LB recruit Jacob Phillips split between LSU and Oklahoma

LSU football continues their hunt for an athlete to fill their need at the line backer position in the 2017 class as they pursue recruit Jacob Phillips.

Phillips is currently committed to Oklahoma and has already used up all five of his official visits. So, he will be taking an unofficial visit with the Tigers this weekend.

LSU will be hoping to flip the commitment of the 4-star Tennessee LB, who is currently leaning 60-40 towards Oklahoma per a previous report by SEC Country. The Tigers still have a good shot, though as a source who knows the athlete well indicated Phillips had been considering LSU more and more every day.

“There’s something about Oklahoma that he loves. It’s a great program, and when Oklahoma comes calling it’s tough to tell them no,” the source said. “LSU is the same way. The coaching staff and the great results they show on defense is especially appealing to Jacob. How LSU can put guys at the next level … it’s about fit and where he feels comfortable. I know he thinks highly of LSU and it’s hard to tell LSU no. It’s a dead heat right now.”

Phillips’ parents will attend the visit, and will be a part of the discussion with head coach Ed Orgeron and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda as to just how Phillips will come into play in the next season.

Phillips is the No. 7 athlete at the inside LB position right now, and the Tigers feel he may potentially be a good fit for Aranda’s scheme.

If Phillips is to go with the Tigers, he will join established LB commit Patrick Queen and possibly Willie Gay if he too decides to make a hard commitment to the LSU football program.

