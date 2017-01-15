LSU Football: LB recruit Damone Clark excited to be a Tiger

At midfield in Tiger Stadium, line backer recruit Damone Clark decided he wanted to be a LSU football Tiger.

The 3-star commit verbally pledged to be a part of the 2018 Tiger recruiting class on Sunday during a visit to the school with his mother and father.

“I want to be a Tiger,” Clark said to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron.

Orgeron was overjoyed to have Clark’s interest in the program, especially since the Tigers have such a strong need at the LB position lately.

“He picked me up off my feet,” the young recruit said.

Clark is a major pickup for LSU. At 6’3, 208 pounds he is currently the No. 7 inside LB in his class per 247sports.com‘s ranking system. According to defensive coordinator Dave Aranda, Clark will be expected to play both inside and outside LB when he arrives in Baton Rouge.

And Clark already has some interesting ties to the program.

At Southern Lab where he currently plays high school football, he is coached for both the safety and LB position by former LSU quarterback Marcus Randall.

The Louisiana native also played youth football with up and coming running back Derrius Guice at the South Baton Rouge Jaguars football program. Clark considers Guice to be a close friend, and seems to have been a major factor in his verbal commitment to LSU.

“I always dreamed of being an LSU Tiger,” he said.

With his verbal pledge, Clark becomes the fourth member of the 2018 class. All of the other members are defensive players in safety Caden Sterns, cornerback Kelvin Joseph and safety Nadab Joseph.

