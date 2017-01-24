LSU football: LB commit Patrick Queen gives back to his home state

There is no doubt LSU football line backer commit Patrick Queen is a great person to have on the field.

But earlier this week, the four-star athlete showed he was a great person to have in the community as well.

Queen devoted his Monday evening to the elderly residents of a nursing home in New Roads, La. There, he did his best to lift their spirits with positive words and gifts.

To Queen, the good deed was not some sort of community service he felt he was obligated to do as an athlete. Rather, it was a great show of his maturity and something he genuinely wanted to do for the people of his home state.

“You’ve got to start this early,” Queen said to SEC Country, “and we’ve got much more to do.”

On the football side of things, Queen is still the only LB commit LSU has fully secured in their 2017 recruiting class. In eight days, it will be official when he and many other soon-to-be college football athletes sign their letter of intent.

It’s safe to say the Tigers can rest easy knowing they’ve got a star both on and off the football field.

https://twitter.com/Patrickqueen_/status/823736075168391168

