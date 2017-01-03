LSU Football: Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. set reception record

Former LSU Football offensive stars Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. have been elite NFL wide receivers since the day they stepped on the gridiron in 2014.

Some analysts even calling Beckham Jr. and Landry two of the best wide receivers in the past decade. Regardless of where you have either of them ranked on your person list of top WRs, both former LSU stars have just made history.

The former Tiger wide-outs have just set a reception record together.

The Bayou Bengal duo boasts 288 receptions each, tying each other for the record for most receptions in the NFL in a player’s first three seasons.

Along with these 288 catches, the pair also currently has a combined total of over 7,000 yards accompanied by 48 touchdown receptions.

OBJ’s numbers become even more impressive when you take into consideration the fact that he missed several games in his career, due to suspension and injury. The Giants No.12 overall pick of 2014 has 4,122 yards and 35 touchdown receptions.

Beckham and Landry are currently tied for 17th in career receptions in a player’s first four seasons, trailing only Anquan Boldin by 54 receptions.

You can watch both former Tigers in the playoffs this weekend when Landry and the Miami Dolphins take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Beckham Jr. and his Giants battle it out with the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.

