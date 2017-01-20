LSU football: four star players gear up for All-Star games

Four seniors that closed out their LSU football career with a huge win 29-9 over Louisville in the Citrus Bowl will have another shot at improving their draft stock this week.

The four Tiger players – offensive lineman Josh Boutte, defensive linemen Tashawn Bower and Lewis Neal and tight end Colin Jeter will play their final game of their college football careers on Saturday in the all-star games. These will be composed of the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl and the East-West Shrine Game.

Boutte, Bower and Neal are set to participate in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. On the flip side, Jeter will be seeing some action in the East-West Shrine Game played at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The NFLPA game will be played at StubHub Center in Carson, California new home of the LA Chargers and can be found on FS1 at 4:15 ET.

Of all of the Tiger footballers to participate in the event, Bower is probably the most exciting.

He is currently projected to be a 4th or 5th round pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and closed the season in good fashion with three sacks in the Citrus Bowl. The 6’5, 253 pound senior saw the field in 40 games in his LSU football career, starting a total of seven times for the Bayou Bengals.

Looking forward to next week, LSU Tigers who will play in next week’s Senior Bowl include linebacker Duke Riley, cornerback Tre’Davious White, center Ethan Pocic and wide receiver Travin Dural.

The annual Reese’s Senior Bowl will be played in Mobile, AL on Saturday, Jan. 28 and will be available on NFL Network.

