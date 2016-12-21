LSU Football: DT Davon Godchaux to withhold NFL Draft decision until after Citrus Bowl

A number of members of the LSU Football team are set to enter the 2017 NFL Draft, and defensive tackle Davon Godchaux may be among them.

But Godchaux won’t be announcing the decision to stay in college for another year or to go pro for next season right now.

The 6’4 junior currently boasts a total of 58 tackles and 5.5 sacks on the season. He also has also recovered two fumble, and has appeared in every LSU Football game, making for a total of 11 starts.

Unlike players such as star running back Leonard Fournette, Godchaux will be playing in the season finale – the Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl.

This decision made by Godchaux to appear in the game in concern to public opinion, given the amount of criticism Fournette has faced for opting out of playing the game.

According to The Advocate’s Ross Dellenger, the DT will not make any decision regarding the NFL until the Tigers’ bowl game is over and done with at the end of this month.

If Godchaux is to enter the draft, he will join teammates Leonard Fournette, Malachi Dupre, Lewis Neal, Tre’Davious White and Ethan Pocic among others. Some analysts have projected that as many as seven LSU Tigers may be selected in the first round of this year’s draft.

LSU and Louisville will square off for the Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla. at 10 a.m. CT on ABC on New Year’s Eve.

#LSU DL Davon Godchaux putting any NFL decision on hold until after the bowl game. pic.twitter.com/PdLwPavBlw — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) December 21, 2016

