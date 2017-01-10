LSU Football draft eligible Tigers: Jamal Adams

This past week, LSU Football’s Jamal Adams added his name to the hat of draft eligible underclassmen. Here’s a brief synopsis of this particular Tiger’s career and where he may end up at the next level.

Jamal Adams decision to forego his senior season for the NFL Draft was not much of a surprise. It was a surprise however, as to whom he chose to make his announcement with. In one of the classiest moves by a Tiger player, Adams invited the man who recruited him to play at LSU to take part in his moment: Les Miles.

While Adams’ individual statistics may not jump off of the page at you, he is highly ranked by Scouts Inc. And even though he is rated as the #2 safety behind Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers, I would still give the edge to Adams. The reason being is he is primarily a safety; and not a specialty player like Peppers.

Adams is also playing in conference with better team speed and overall NFL Depth.

Looking at the difference between Adams’ 2015 and 2016 statistics, one NFL Team is going to get a rare gem when they hire Jamal. Although he was asked to play two different styles, he still managed to be an effective defender.

Both years he was close to – if not over – 70 tackles for the season. And both years he was able to defend the passing game as well as cause fumbles. When he was asked to play more in coverage, he came up with 4 interceptions. Next season, when he was asked to hover more around the line of scrimmage, he came away with 7.5 tackles for loss – including a sack.

At his size (6’1″ ,211 lbs.) and displayed speed (TBD at Pro Days and NFL Combine) Jamal should be able to play at both safety positions, and perhaps some nickel corner.

It is generally hard to predict where safeties may end up going in the draft. But given Adams coverage skills, ability to tackle in space and wreak havoc in the backfield, he is primed to be a 1st day pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Possible landing spots for Adams include Tennessee, Baltimore, Washington.

