LSU Football: 4-star LB Willie Gay will visit with Tigers

LSU Football is desperate to fill their line backer position as National Signing Day looms over – and it appears the Tigers are one step closer to solving their problem.

Four-star Mississippi LB Willie Gay is set to visit with the LSU Tigers – which will make for his final official visit – on Jan. 20. Gay will also be visiting with Mississippi State (Jan 13) and has already made visits to Ole Miss and Michigan, two of his top four choices.

The 6-foot-2, 215 pound Gay noted that LSU had been making a strong effort to add him to the latest recruiting class during his senior season.

At this point, it’s safe to say the Tigers’ efforts were not in vain.

The young LB credits his interest in the program to the Tigers’ extension of defensive mastermind David Aranda’s contract.

“Just knowing that I would get developed with coach (Dave) Aranda,” he said. “He’s a good coach and obviously I’d have a chance to play, all I have to do is go in and work.”

Aside from this, LSU offers great opportunity to any high school LB recruit looking to see the field shortly after their arrival. The Tigers currently have only one commit at the position in Livonia’s Patrick Queen.

They will also be losing Kendell Beckwith and Duke Riley, two athletes who graduated from the school this year.

Want your voice heard? Join the Death Valley Voice team!

Gay – who stated he is giving his top four schools equal consideration – is expected to make his commitment decision late this month.

This article originally appeared on