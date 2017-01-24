LSU football: 3-star WR Racey McMath talks sudden commitment

There’s just something special about the LSU football program that gets recruits so excited they shut down their recruitment months earlier than intended.

The latest case of this is one involving 3-star wide receiver Racey McMath.

The New Orleans WR was set to visit a host of schools including LSU, Mississippi State and Texas A&M before making his final decision by National Signing Day.

Instead, McMath committed to the Tigers shortly after his first and final official visit to the school on Jan. 13-15. Offensive coordinator Matt Canada and Dameyune Craig made an in-home visit to McMath’s residence following the visit. The deal became set in stone after recruiter Jabbar Juluke spent time with the young WR as well.

According to McMath, the seemingly split-second decision wasn’t a surprise to him or much of anyone else.

“Everybody knew it was coming, so it wasn’t a surprise to anybody, but it felt great because I get to start a whole other chapter of my career and go to the next level, and then possibly go to the next level from there. I’m all ready to go to college now.”

He claimed the decision was one that felt easy to make, and that to take any extra visits after chatting with LSU would be pointless.

“We were talking about the same things over and over, and at that time, I felt like I didn’t have to wait until signing day anymore,” said McMath, who canceled his other planned visits to Texas A&M and Mississippi State… I wanted to get it over with and I didn’t want to take visits for no reason. I just wanted to commit to LSU.”

The 6-foot-3, 215 pounder becomes the 20th pledge and third WR commit in his recruiting class with the decision.

