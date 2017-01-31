LSU Fans Are Mad About Phidarian Mathis Picking Alabama

LSU fans are handling Louisiana native DT Phidarian Mathis choosing Alabama over LSU just as well as you guessed they would have.

Phidarian Mathis is one of the top recruits in Louisiana, and now he’s going to play football for the Alabama Crimson Tide. The predictable result is that the swamp folk have lost their damn minds.

Looks like LSU fans are taking the Mathis news well. pic.twitter.com/xz2tH7tHip — Brandon (@BrandonM_29) January 31, 2017

Who saw it coming? Everyone? Yep, everyone.

@_Andrew_Lopez @SmartestMoran I'm tired of this Alabama crap year after year, don't put a lsu hat if you not coming — Scott Parks (@sparks2o) January 31, 2017

Base they way you choose your college on what makes Scott Parks happy you jerks!

@phildarianmathi gonna wish he was a tiger after the next 4 years of getting beat by his home team!! Roll turddddd!!! — chris baudean (@chris_baudean) January 31, 2017

You know LSU loses to Alabama like every single year right?

LSU's 247sports message board this morning vs. Twitter right now pic.twitter.com/ng3DSDoaGS — Wesley Gullett (@WesleyGullett) January 31, 2017

Wow, those fellows are mad, very mad.

Update on the LSU board. Not going well after the Mathis commitment. "Hope he breaks his leg when he trips on the gravesite" pic.twitter.com/K2Gfyjg7MX — Wesley Gullett (@WesleyGullett) February 1, 2017

So mad online.

@phildarianmathi @RossDellenger I'm so tired of these big headed Bama fans , man join this elite tiger class so we can beat these fools — Scott Parks (@sparks2o) January 30, 2017

Seriously why aren’t you basing your major life decision on what Scott wants?

Here are some fabulous replies from one particularly infamous swamp folk message board.

Let's check on how the swamp folks are handling the Mathis to Bama news… oh my. pic.twitter.com/JKoLy6t3Gp — Bandit (@banditref) February 1, 2017

Wait you wish mediocrity and failure? Like the kind of thing LSU players experience?

Did MSU give you permission to use billboards, that’s Clangas thing?

Totally appropriate response to a teenagers choice of university. pic.twitter.com/tXZkOoVgBx — Bandit (@banditref) February 1, 2017

Are you going to build a wall around the state or something?

Maverick says your name is dumb. pic.twitter.com/4tp3SkwVPZ — Bandit (@banditref) February 1, 2017

You call yourself Maverick.

Nothing like threats over football!

LSU wanted Mathis, Mathis didn’t want LSU, by definition I’m pretty sure it’s your loss.

Don't all players get to choose where they play? pic.twitter.com/0olQw76eE5 — Bandit (@banditref) February 1, 2017

Do you usually kidnap players and force them to play at LSU?

No one's kids care about their college stories. pic.twitter.com/PIVVDJLsMj — Bandit (@banditref) February 1, 2017

Did you fight in the war grandpa? No, but I did play for Coach O and go to the Outback Bowl!

Is this some kind of weird swamp people mafia threat?

The poor swamp folk are so angry bless their hearts. They just can’t help their tiny little angry hearts, they eat all those nutria and drink all that snake juice and the voodoo hate just pours out.

Roll Tide to you poor little corn dogs anyway.

