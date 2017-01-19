LSU dismisses nose guard Travonte Valentine from team

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) LSU coach Ed Orgeron says he has dismissed sophomore nose guard Travonte Valentine for violating team rules.

Valentine, of Hialeah, Florida, had 10 tackles in the 2016 season’s first five games, sitting out the final seven.

Valentine arrived at LSU in 2014 as a highly touted defensive tackle. The Advocate reports (http://bit.ly/2iY4jN8) that the Southeastern Conference never cleared him to play and then coach Les Miles kicked him off the team in the summer of 2015.

He transferred to Arizona Western College, in Yuma, playing six games there before being expelled after a fight and arrest for disorderly conduct – a charge dismissed by a judge.

He transferred to Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College last January, qualified over the summer and returned to LSU.

—

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org

—

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com