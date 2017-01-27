LSU coach Ed Orgeron shows up at recruit’s house at 5 a.m. to catch him before flight

LSU coach Ed Orgeron is not going to let sleep get in the way of his recruiting efforts.

According to a report from Scout.com, Orgeron and defensive coordinator Dave Aranda showed up at a recruit’s home at 5 a.m. this morning to catch him before he flew to an official visit with Florida.

The recruit, five-star defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson, told Scout.com via text: “He said I (Orgeron) didn’t come to Houston to wake up at 4 in the morning to follow you to the airport to have you sit on the bench. I am recruiting you to play right away. It was great.”

LSU home visit right now 😎😈💪🏽 — K'Lavon Chaisson (@WhosThatGuy4) January 27, 2017

Chaisson is currently a top-5 defensive end recruit in the country and one of the best recruits coming out of Texas. A 6-foot-4 pass rusher from Galena Park, Texas, Chaisson was an Under Armour All-American. He is said to be choosing between Texas and LSU, though he will take a trip to Florida today. Chaisson has said he will announce his decision on National Signing Day on Wednesday.