Louisville Football: Why Eli Rogers Will Have A Career-Day vs. Browns

We take a look at why former Louisville football player Eli Rogers could have a career day against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and former Louisville football player Eli Rogers have their sights set on the postseason, as they just clinched a playoff spot on Christmas Day against the Baltimore Ravens. However, they still have one more game against the one-win Cleveland Browns this Sunday afternoon.

With that being said, the Steelers are reportedly going to sit some of their best players on Sunday, which will open up some huge opportunities for Eli Rogers.

This is what Gerry Dulac from the Pittsburgh Post Gazette reported from Steelers’ head coach Mike Tomlin earlier in the week:

“Steelers coach Mike Tomlin indicated today he will not play at least four of his offensive stars — Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell, Antonio Brown and Maurkice Pouncey — in Sunday’s meaningless season-finale against the Cleveland Browns.”

Rogers is currently third on the Steelers in receiving yards and tied for second on the team in touchdown receptions. The only two players who are currently above Rogers in those categories will be sitting out on Sunday (Antonio Brown and Le’Veon Bell).

This will give Eli Rogers some major chances to be overly productive against Cleveland. The Browns have one of the worst defenses in the entire NFL and will surely have a few breakdowns in coverage this weekend.

On the other hand, Rogers’ production will be solely tied how well Pittsburgh back-up quarterback Landry Jones performs. If Jones can come out and have a 250-300 yard day, then look for Eli Rogers to have his best game as a receiver in the National Football League.

