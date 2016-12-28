Louisville Football: What Did Jackson Say About The LSU Tigers?

We take a look at what Lamar Jackson had to say about Louisville football’s upcoming game against the LSU Tigers.

The Louisville football team and the 2016 Heisman Trophy winner will be taking on a very talented LSU football team this coming Saturday. The Tigers present one of the best defenses that the Cards have faced this season, if not over the past two.

With an offensive line that struggled for all of October and November, Louisville must be ready to protect their All-American quarterback in the Citrus Bowl.

Take a quick look at what Lamar Jackson had to say about LSU’s defense, according to Mike Hughes’ article from Inside The Ville’:

“They have a great d-line, great secondary,” Jackson told reporters Tuesday after practice in Orlando. “We have to get ready. From watching film, they’re d-line (looks like a strength). They’re fast and they move a lot.”

Jackson on what it would mean to win this last game against LSU:

“It would mean a lot, just winning period,” Jackson said. “I love winning. That’s something we have to do.”

Jackson is absolutely dead on about LSU’s defensive line being the strength of their football team. The Tigers have been stout up front all season long and if it wasn’t for a lack of a passing game, these guys might have had a chance to actually beat Alabama.

According to Sport Source Analytics, LSU ended the 2016 season as the sixth ranked defense in points allowed per game with 16.4.

However, if there is a good thing for the Cards, it’s that the Tigers tend to give up a lot of yards per game. LSU is actually all the way down at 14th because of allowing 232 yards per contest in 2016.

Again, the most important thing Louisville needs to do against LSU is protect Lamar Jackson. A couple fumbles and a loss would be much better than seeing the Cards’ Heisman Trophy winner get banged up in a bowl game that has zero implications on next season.

