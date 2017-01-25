Louisville Football: UofL Announces “Fan Party” For National Signing Day

Make sure you know all the important details about the Louisville football programs’ fan party for national signing day.

National Signing Day is right around the corner and the Louisville football program is looking to add some elite talent to their roster. The Cardinals are getting close to taking that next step as a program and recruiting is where it all starts.

The Cards want to keep every Louisville football fan involved in the process, as they announced a pretty cool event for February 1st.

Check out this information about the “National Signing Day Fan Party”, according to Rocco Gasparro from Louisville’s official athletics website:

“University of Louisville football head coach Bobby Petrino will present the newest members of the Louisville Cardinals football team during U of L’s day-long coverage of National Signing Day on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Highlighted by an open public event at 6:00 p.m. ET, Cardinals fans will hear first-hand from the Louisville coaching staff about this year’s incoming class, which is expected to be among the nation’s top-ranked groups. The football program will host its annual National Signing Day Party in Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium’s Brown and Williamson Club at 6:00 p.m. ET. Coach Petrino and his assistant coaches will provide comprehensive analysis on all signed members of the Class of 2017 with exclusive video highlights from the coaching staff’s recruiting library. Admission to the Signing Day Party is free and open to the public. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m. for general admission seating. Concession stands and a cash bar will be available during the event as well as fan activities and giveaways while supplies last. Fans should enter the stadium at Gate 6 of Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium and parking is available at no charge.”

Make sure that you put this information in your calendar so you can be apart of this awesome event next week. Bobby Petrino should be able to announce some big-time recruits during this event, therefore it should be pretty exciting.

Again, be sure that you show up to “Gate 6” of Papa Johns Cardinal Stadium and remember, the best part of this event is that it’s free.

This article originally appeared on