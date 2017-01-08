Louisville Football: Two Ex-Cards Advance To 2nd Round Of NFL Playoffs

Former Louisville football players Eli Rogers and William Gay advanced to the second round of the NFL Playoffs with a win over Miami.

It was a cold and frigid day in Pittsburgh on Sunday, but that didn’t stop the Steelers from dominating the Miami Dolphins. Former Louisville football players Eli Rogers and William Gay will be advancing at the expense of DeVante Parker to the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

If you didn’t get a chance to watch the game on Sunday afternoon, the Steelers dominated the Dolphins from the start, middle, and end of the game.

Take a quick look at how DeVante Parker, William Gay, and Eli Rogers all fared in this AFC Wild-Card game, according to ESPN:

William Gay: 2 tackles and 1 pass defended

Eli Rogers: 1 catch for 19 receiving yards

DeVante Parker: 4 receptions and 55 receiving yards

Unfortunately for DeVante Parker, his season came to an end on Sunday afternoon, but William Gay and Eli Rogers will be moving on to play the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend.

Here is The TV Information for the Steelers game next weekend:

Where: Arrowhead Stadium

When: Sunday, January 15th at 1:05pm

TV: NBC

It’s going to be a tough game for Pittsburgh to win, especially going on the road to a tough Kansas City environment. However, the Steelers have now won eight straight games and already beat the Chiefs 43-14 this season.

Pittsburgh will need Eli Rogers and William Gay to be at their best when they take the field next Sunday. If they win this match-up, then they will only be one more win away from the Super Bowl.

