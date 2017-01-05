Louisville Football: Tough News For DeVante Parker’s Playoff Chances

The Dolphins announced some big news Thursday morning that will impact one former Louisville football players’ playoff chances.

The Miami Dolphins and former Louisville football player have been taking the field without their starting quarterback, Ryan Tannehill, over the last three weeks of the season. The good news is that they were able to go 2-1 over that stretch, while also clinching a spot in the playoffs.

With that being said, there were reports that Tannehill would be able to make it back for this weekend’s AFC Wild-Card game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It looks like those reports were far too optimistic, as Tannehill won’t be able to play.

This is what Ryan Wilson reported on Thursday morning, from CBS Sports:

“According to Dolphins.com’s Alain Poupart, Tannehill won’t play Sunday in Pittsburgh against the Steelers in the AFC wild-card matchup.”

This is honestly a huge blow to Miami’s chances to beat the Steelers this weekend. Pittsburgh is coming into the postseason as one of the hottest teams in the entire NFL and I’m not sure that back-up quarterback, Matt Moore, will be able to get the job done, especially on the road.

Again, Moore was able to go 2-1 over his last three games, but those two wins were over the Jets and the Bills. Both of those teams finished the season with losing records and the Bills fired their head coach.

Even though Miami may lose, DeVante Parker has a chance to have a nice game against Pittsburgh.

Parker was targeted 17 times, had 147 receiving yards, and scored one touchdown over the past three games that Moore has started. It’s clear that Parker is one of Moore’s favorite targets in the passing game since taking over the starting job.

With that being said, the Dolphins have to lean on their running back Jay Ajayi in this match-up. The former Boise State Bronco ran for over 200 yards whenever these two teams met up in October. If Ajayi can get the ground game going, then Moore just might have a chance to lead the Dolphins to a playoff victory.

