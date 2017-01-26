Louisville Football: Tough Break For Staples At Senior Bowl Practice

We take a look at the injury that former Louisville football player Jamari Staples got from practice at the Senior Bowl on Thursday.

Former Louisville football player Jamari Staples is looking to take his receiving talents to the National Football League next season and a big part of proving himself starts at the Senior Bowl festivities this week. He was never the main go-to-guy for the Cards’ offense, but he did average over 17 yards per reception.

That’s a lot better than most players with over 600 receiving yards can say.

Staples’ started to show off his skills in yesterday’s practice, as you can see in the video below. If you haven’t seen it yet, he made one heck of a catch in the end-zone.

Iowa QB CJ Beathard to Louisville WR Jamari Staples for a highlight reel TD here at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/UpAZIbBETZ — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 25, 2017

With that being said, things took a turn for the worse during Thursday’s practice, as Jamari Staples reportedly had to leave practice because of a concussion.

Senior Bowl officially announces that Louisville WR Jamari Staples is out with a concussion. — Rob Rang (@RobRang) January 26, 2017

This is an extremely tough break for the former Louisville football wide receiver. It was going to be extremely important for Staples to prove himself during practice this week and this head-injury just makes things a little more gloomy for his NFL Draft hopes.

However, he did get to have three days of practice before he had to leave with the concussion, therefore it wasn’t worse case scenario. All we can hope for is that Staples can get some rest, get healthy, and continue preparing for his pro-day. That is where he can really make some scouts take notice before the 2017 NFL Draft.

