Louisville Football: Steelers’ William Gay Talks AFC Championship

We take a look at what former Louisville football player William Gay had to say about the AFC Championship game against the Patriots.

Former Louisville football player William Gay is looking to advance to his third Super Bowl with a win over the New England Patriots on Sunday evening. However, it will be much tougher this time around, as they faced the Baltimore Ravens in Pittsburgh back in 2008 and the New York Jets in 2010.

I think it goes without saying that playing against the 14-2 Patriots, on the road, will be a completely different challenge.

With that being said, let’s take a look at some quotes from the former Louisville football player in Teresa Varley’s article from the Steelers’ official website:

William Gay on what it’s like playing in the AFC Championship Game:

“The closer you get to this thing, everybody locks in,” said Gay. “You can see it. When you can see your goal, and it’s within arm’s reach, everybody turns up a little bit more. Whether you’ve never been this far before, or you have been, you can almost touch your goals. You don’t want to get to where you can touch the cookie jar, but then can’t get in it. You want to do everything you can to advance.” – Quote from Teresa Varley’s article

William Gay on what it’s going to take to shut down New England Patriots’ quarterback Tom Brady on Sunday evening:

“You have to have God on your side,” said Gay with a smile. “It’s going to come down to which team is going to perform the best on Sunday and who makes the least mistakes. That’s what it’s going to boil down to. It’s going to be a great game. I think we are going to put on a show for the fans, both the Patriots and us. May the best man win, but I hope we come out on top.” – Quote from Teresa Varley’s article

Experience is always key in these Conference Championship games. Something happens to players whenever they know a trip to the Super Bowl is on the line.

In this game, you have two quarterbacks who have won multiple Super Bowls. Not to mention, there are also a ton of other key players who have been on the National Football League’s biggest stage. It’s going to be one heck of a football game whenever these two storied franchises hit the field on Sunday night.

