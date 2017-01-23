Louisville Football: Steelers’ Eli Rogers Reflects On The 2016 Season

We take a look at what former Louisville football player Eli Rogers had to say after losing in the AFC Championship game on Sunday.

It was definitely a season to remember for former Louisville football player Eli Rogers. After not seeing a single snap in the National Football League, Rogers earned a starting job with the Pittsburgh Steelers and helped take them to the AFC Championship game.

Unfortunately, the Steelers weren’t able to beat the New England Patriots, but that doesn’t mean 2016 was a total let-down for Eli Rogers.

Rogers took to Twitter after Pittsburgh’s loss on Sunday and expressed his thankfulness for what happened this past season.

Went from Undrafted. To being injured my entire rookie season. To coming back this year and playing in an AFC Championship. God is amazing. — Eli Rogers (@__bELIeve17) January 23, 2017

It truly was an amazing season for a guy that wasn’t drafted. Rogers found himself in the middle of a very good offense and finished the season with 48 receptions for 594 yards and three touchdowns.

Not to mention, he had a career-best playoff game against the Patriots on Sunday evening. Rogers had 7 receptions for 66 yards, but did have one fumble that got away.

Regardless, the Steelers didn’t have a very good game, therefore one fumble from Rogers wasn’t going to make the difference in the football game. The future is bright for Pittsburgh and also for the former Louisville football player who is just scratching the surface of the receiver he can become.

This article originally appeared on