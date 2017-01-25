Louisville Football: Staples Makes Great TD Catch At Senior Bowl Practice

We take a look at how former Louisville football player Jamari Staples is doing at Senior Bowl practice and his highlight reel touchdown catch.

Former Louisville football player Jamari Staples is looking to impress the NFL Scouts this week at Senior Bowl practice. He is coming off a pretty decent year under Bobby Petrino, but he can help his case big-time by having a great week of practice and playing well in the game this weekend.

He apparently had been struggling with drops at practice this week, but it looks as though he is starting to turn things around.

Take a look at his touchdown catch, courtesy of Joe Buscaglia’s Twitter:

Iowa QB CJ Beathard to Louisville WR Jamari Staples for a highlight reel TD here at the Senior Bowl pic.twitter.com/UpAZIbBETZ — Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 25, 2017

That is exactly the type of thing that NFL Scouts are wanting to see from Jamari Staples going forward. At 6-foot-4, Staples has the size to become a very successful receiver in the National Football League, but it’s going to take him being more consistent with his hands.

Football is all about moving the chains and teams will not let receivers who drop too many passes see the field. It’s hard enough to move the ball against an NFL defense, but it’s even harder when players can’t hold onto the football.

With that being said, Jamari Staples has a place in the NFL and he will turn some heads once these next few months come along. He finished the 2016 season with 36 receptions for 615 yards and two touchdowns, which will give him some credibility heading into the 2017 NFL Draft.

