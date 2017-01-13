Louisville Football Report: Eli Rogers Fined By The NFL

We take a look at the situation of former Louisville football player Eli Rogers being fined by the NFL for an illegal block last weekend.

Former Louisville football player Eli Rogers has been making a name for himself in the National Football League this season, but being fined by the league probably was not a part of his rookie plan.

While the Pittsburgh Steelers were able to knock off the Miami Dolphins, it came with a price and it sure was a hefty one for Rogers.

This is was Michael David Smith reported from Pro Football Talk on Friday afternoon:

“Steelers receiver Eli Rogers was penalized for an illegal blindside block on Sunday, and now he’s paying for it. Rogers was fined $24,309 for the block, which drew a 15-yard penalty in the Steelers’ win over the Dolphins. The $24,309 amount is a standard fine for a blindside block, which the NFL has tried to crack down on in recent years. All players on the Steelers were paid $27,000 for wild card week, so Rogers’ fine represents almost his entire pre-tax income for the game. That’s also almost exactly what Rogers makes per week of the regular season, when his base salary is $450,000. However, the NFL has an appeals process that allows players to argue that a fine is excessive if it is greater than 25 percent of his weekly pay. So Rogers may be able to get the fine reduced to about $6,000, which would be about 25 percent of his weekly paychecks.”

I watched that play and Rogers didn’t hit Miami’s defender all that hard. With that being said, the NFL is making a strong effort to protect their players on the field. Whether that’s touchy roughing the passer penalties or fining players for blindside hits, they are getting serious about player safety.

Hopefully Rogers can win his appeal process because $24,309 is a huge price to pay for a hit from a receiver who is never the most physical player on the field. Being a “first-time offender” might help Rogers’ case for getting that fine reduced to only $6,000.

