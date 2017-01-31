Louisville Football: Quotes From The Cards’ New O-Line Coach

We take a look at some quotes from Louisville football’s new offensive line coach in his press conference earlier in the week.

Every Louisville football fan should be thrilled with the hire of new offensive line coach Mike Summers. If the Cardinals want to start taking the next steps towards a conference championship, then they must be able to protect the quarterback, especially when that guy is Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

Summers has a long history of working with Cardinals’ head coach Bobby Petrino, therefore he should fit in right away.

Take a look at some of his quotes from Chris Jones’ article in the Courier-Journal:

“The time we spent together, we were very successful, and I think that’s something that we both value in our careers,” said Summers, who called Petrino the best coach in the country. “Hopefully we can get back to those things and reshape and build on this offense that’s (already) obviously very good.

As a fan, I do appreciate the emphasis that has been placed on the offensive line since the season ended. This offense cannot get any better without giving Lamar Jackson better players on the line of scrimmage. However, I still think it’s amazing how productive they were last season, even though they were so bad up front.

“I tried to think over my career of the years where I would privately complain that I wish we had a good quarterback that I was protecting for,” Summers said with a laugh. “I don’t have that excuse anymore.” Summers said he anticipates having no problem working with his predecessor as O-line coach/co-OC, Chris Klenakis, who has been reassigned as tight ends coach. “The staff will be as cohesive as any staff in the country,” Summers said.

With a quarterback as good as Lamar Jackson, there is zero reason why Louisville shouldn’t be the best offense in the country next season. Players like Jackson don’t come to a program like Louisville all the time, therefore they must seize the moment and find more success in 2017.

I think it’s a fair assessment to say that next season will be Jackson’s last year as a Louisville football player, so the pressure is at an all-time high for this coaching staff to win now. However, who would have thought we would have had two quarterbacks like Teddy Bridgewater and Lamar Jackson so close together?

This article originally appeared on