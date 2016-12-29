Louisville Football: Pro Football Focus’ Two Crucial Stats For The Citrus Bowl

We take a look at two important statistics from Pro Football Focus that will impact Louisville football’s bowl game against LSU.

We are only a few days away from Louisville football’s game against the LSU Tigers and Lamar Jackson will be looking to prove why he was worthy of the 2016 Heisman Trophy, when he goes up against one of the best defenses in the entire country.

We all know the Citrus Bowl wasn’t the ultimate goal for this team, but a win over the Tigers would bring a lot of momentum into the offseason. Hopefully the Cards can lift our bowl spirits and pick up a win over a very good SEC football program.

Take a quick look at the Citrus Bowl preview for Louisville football, according to Tom Fornelli from CBS Sports.

“The Cardinals had College Football Playoff hopes for much of the season after getting off to a 9-1 start, but they lost their last two games of the season against Houston and in-state rival Kentucky. Despite Louisville’s strong performance all season, it has had some doubters because even though it beat Florida State by 43 points, many have questioned its schedule. A close loss to Clemson on the road, and those late losses to Houston and Kentucky did nothing to quiet the doubters. A win over LSU to close the season, however, would be a nice “told you so” moment for the Cardinals.”

Pro Football Focus recently released a lengthy article, stating some extremely important statistics fro the third week of bowl games. With that being said, let’s take a look at the two stats that they felt were crucial for the 2016 Citrus Bowl.

2. Arden Key Is Going To Be A Problem For The Cards’ Offensive Line

LSU has one of the best defensive front sevens in the entire nation. While their offense tends to struggle through the air, their defense doesn’t give up a ton of points on the other side. It may be a long day for Louisville’s offensive line on Saturday.

Take a look at this statistic about LSU defensive end Arden Key, according to Pro Football Focus:

LSU edge rusher Arden Key has a pass-rushing productivity of 16.4, the fifth-highest among 3-4 outside linebackers. Key is a beast of a pass rusher for LSU, as evidenced by his 10 sacks and 52 total pressures this season. He has the 13th-highest pass-rushing grade among all edge defenders at 88.1. LSU has a handful of decent pass-rushers, but none come close to Key. He’s going to need to be a difference maker against a poor Louisville offensive line.

Just from taking a glance at some LSU highlights, their front seven is on a completely different level than Houston’s. I don’t think I have to remind any of you what happened down in Texas on that fateful November night. The Cards offensive line better come to play.

1. “Jackson Forced 48 Missed Tackles”

Every Louisville football fan knows just how valuable Lamar Jackson has been this season for the Cards. While his passing game has come a long way, it’s his running ability that takes him to a whole other level.

Take a look at this interesting statistic, according to Pro Football Focus:

Heisman winner Lamar Jackson has forced 48 missed tackles rushing the football, more than all but 16 running backs. Jackson has been arguably the most exciting football player in the country this year, and has carried a Louisville team that does not have much outside of him. If we calculated elusive rating for quarterbacks, Jackson’s would be 100.1, which would rank 28th among running backs in college football. He’s not a great passer, but he’s good enough to get the job done on top of his incredible running ability.

I definitely don’t agree with their comment about Jackson not being a great passer. However, it will be important for him to have a great day through the air against LSU. If he cannot, then a one-dimensional Louisville offense won’t be able to move the football against the Tigers.

