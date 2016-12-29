Louisville Football: Pro Football Focus Gives Rankins A Questionable Grade

We take a look at the season grade that Pro Football Focus gave former Louisville football player Sheldon Rankins.

Former Louisville football player Sheldon Rankins has been playing extremely well since he has returned from a broken fibula this season. Well, that is unless you ask someone from Pro Football Focus about how well Rankins performed in his rookie year.

I generally always agree with what the fine individuals over at Pro Football Focus have to say on a daily basis, but I will have to disagree with their grading on Rankins this time around.

Here Sheldon Rankins’ grade, according to Sam Monson’s article from Pro Football Focus:

Sheldon Rankins, DT, Saints (Louisville) Snaps: 325 PFF overall grade: 42.5 A broken fibula suffered in the preseason kept Sheldon Rankins off the field well into his rookie season, and he has struggled since his return. We won’t see the real Rankins until 2017.

While I do agree that he hasn’t been able to play up to his potential, I have a hard time seeing why they graded him as one of the worst rookies of the entire 2016 1st Round NFL Draft class.

Sheldon Rankins has only appeared in eight games for New Orleans this season, but he has recorded four sacks in those games. That is highly impressive for anyone coming off of an broken leg in their rookie year.

Not to mention, he is tied for third on the Saints in sacks and didn’t even play the first half of the 2016 season.

Again, I do not believe that this grading of Sheldon Rankins is on point. He has become one of the Saints’ best defensive lineman and is getting better each and every week in the National Football League.

