Louisville Football: One ESPN Writer Questions Cards’ Motivation For LSU

We take a look at what one writer from ESPN had to say about Louisville football’s motivation heading into the Citrus Bowl next weekend.

The Louisville football program has a huge opportunity to get their tenth win of the season against LSU next weekend. The Tigers have an extremely good defense and the best running back in the Southeastern Conference. Needless to say, it will take a complete game from the Cards to come out victorious on the 31st.

With that being said, there are a few people who are questioning whether this is a game that the Cards are interested in or not.

This is what David Hale had to say about the Cards in his article from ESPN:

Buffalo Wild Wings Citrus Bowl: Is Louisville still interested in its season? “A month ago, the Cardinals were angling for a playoff berth. Now they’re losers of two straight and mired in the ignominy of Wakeyleaks. Meanwhile, Lamar Jackson has been basking in the post-Heisman glow and a host of starters have sights set on NFL futures. So how much will this one really matter?”

While I do understand what Hale is trying to say, I don’t necessarily agree with him. I think there is a ton on the line for everyone of these players against LSU.

The Cards’ don’t have a projected first round draft pick or even a projected second round pick at this point. They do have a few NFL prospects on their roster, but there is still much more to prove for everyone one of those players.

Also, even though they didn’t make the postseason, losing to Houston and Kentucky wasn’t because of a lack of trying.

The Cards’ turnover and offensive line problems finally caught up with them in the worst of ways. I don’t believe that one of their problems in those two contests were effort.

Whether they are playing bad or playing great, the one thing I have never questioned about this football team is if they gave enough effort on the field. With that being said, I fully expect them to be highly motivated for this game against LSU.

