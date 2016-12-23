Louisville Football: How Can The Dolphins Clinch a Playoff Berth In Week 16?

We take a look at how former Louisville football player DeVante Parker and the Dolphins can clinch a playoff berth this weekend.

The Miami Dolphins and former Louisville football player DeVante Parker are looking to continue their great season by clinching a spot in the NFL Playoffs this weekend against the Buffalo Bills. Miami already has a win over the Bills this season, but getting the victory this time around may be a little bit tougher.

The Dolphins are playing with back-up quarterback Matt Moore because of a knee injury to starting QB Ryan Tannehill. They were able to destroy the Jets last weekend, but let’s be honest, the Jets are terrible this year.

With that being said, a win alone won’t clinch a playoff spot for Miami this weekend, as they will need much more to happen.

Here are Miami’s playoff-clinching scenarios for week 16, according to Tadd Haislop from Sporting News:

Miami clinches a playoff berth with: — MIA win + DEN loss or tie OR — MIA tie + BAL loss + DEN loss + HOU loss or tie OR — MIA tie + BAL loss + DEN loss + TEN loss or tie

Okay, let’s be honest, the Dolphins aren’t going to tie with the Bills this weekend. Therefore, those last two scenarios shouldn’t even be considered.

However, the first scenario is highly likely to happen, since the Denver Broncos have to go on the road to play the 10-4 Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Not to mention, the Chiefs have already beat the Broncos once this season.

It looks like DeVante Parker will be playing in his first NFL Playoff game in the second weekend of January. Obviously, we don’t want to jinx the Dolphins, but I would be genuinely shocked if they didn’t make the big dance.

This article originally appeared on