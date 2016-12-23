Louisville Football: Former Cards To Square Off In Huge AFC North Battle

Three former Louisville football players will put their seasons on the line on Christmas Day for a chance to make the NFL Playoffs.

While most of us will be opening presents, enjoying time with family, and eating tons of food on Christmas day, there will be three former Louisville football players (Eli Rogers, William Gay, and Elvis Dumervil) that will be competing for a chance of going to the playoffs this season.

On Christmas day at 4:30pm, the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens will be competing to decide which team will be the 2016 AFC North Division Champions. The Steelers can clinch the division with a win, but the Ravens would need a win over Pittsburgh and another win over Cincinnati next weekend as well, since Pittsburgh is currently has one more win than them.

This has been one of the NFL’s best rivalries for a long time. If you’re a lover of great, hard-hitting defense, then this game is totally for you.

Eli Rogers is coming off a game against the Cincinnati Bengals where he made the game-winning touchdown catch in the fourth quarter. He has continually improved over the course of this season, but will face a completely different challenge this weekend against the Ravens and Elvis Dumervil.

Baltimore does a great job of getting to the quarterback and not giving up very many points. They are currently fifth in the National Football League in total defense through 14 games this season. Not to mention, they are seventh in points allowed per game with 18.8.

On the other side, Pittsburgh has their own incredible defense as well. The Steelers are ninth in the NFL in points given up per game with 19.7.

As you can imagine, this will not be a game where their will be a ton of offensive yards, even though the Steelers have a top ten offense. There can only be one winner on Christmas day and I believe the Steelers are going to get the job done at home and clinch the AFC North Division title.

