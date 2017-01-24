Louisville Football: ESPN Ranks The Top ACC Games For 2017

We take a look at ESPN’s five best ACC games for 2017 and where the Louisville football team fell into the mix for next year.

The Louisville football team’s 2017 schedule was released on Tuesday afternoon and we now know when the Cards will be taking on each school. If Louisville can fix their offensive-line issues, then they could be in the mix for the College Football Playoff in 2017, but again, they have to fix the trenches.

ESPN released their top five ACC games for 2017 on Tuesday as well.

Take a look at their top five conference game for next season:

5. Pittsburgh/Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech

“Technically this is two games — Pitt at Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech at Georgia Tech — but they’re critical contests for all three teams. The Yellow Jackets finished the season winning six of seven games, and they’re a sleeper in 2017. All three teams will have a new quarterback, so it’s tough to diagnose which of the three will be the best in 2017, but if any can sweep this round-robin, it will go a long way in helping decide the division. Miami on paper looks to be the best Coastal team, but the game at Florida State provides little room for error and could spring Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh or Virginia Tech to make it to the ACC championship game.” -Jared Shanker from ESPN

I do see what Shanker is going for with this being the fifth most exciting conference game next season, but it’s still one that lacks a little flash. Even though all three of these teams have a chance to make the conference championship, I don’t think any of them have a chance of actually winning it.

The Coastal Division in the ACC just hasn’t been as good lately, which is why these two games he mentioned just don’t do anything for me. Heck, if Louisville played in the Coastal, they would be in the conference championship every season.

4. Clemson at Louisville, Sept. 16

“No doubt those few inches short of the first-down marker still haunt Louisville, which was on its way to winning the division before the mishap. This time the Cardinals get the Tigers at home, and if they are going to break through with an ACC championship, they have to at least split with Clemson and Florida State. The Cardinals likely can’t afford to lose the one at home.” -Jared Shanker from ESPN

I would have this game ranked higher than fourth, but I guess it is a little less important than the Florida State game, especially now that Deshaun Watson is gone. However, I think we will all be more than excited for the reigning National Champions to come into Papa Johns Cardinal Stadium.

This is the only program that Louisville has struggled with in the ACC and they need to get over the hump in 2017. The Cards have Lamar Jackson and they will be playing at home; there is no better chance for the Cardinals to finally beat the Tigers.

3. Louisville at Florida State, Oct. 21

“The Cardinals solidified themselves as an ACC contender when they routed the Seminoles in September. Lamar Jackson tormented the Seminoles last season, but they did a good job of containing the Heisman Trophy winner in Tallahassee in 2015.” -Jared Shanker from ESPN

This may be the game that decides who is going to be representing the Atlantic Division in the ACC Championship. Jared Shanker obviously doesn’t believe that, but I do think Louisville will be better than Clemson in 2017.

With that being said, Florida State will be looking to destroy the Cardinals down in Tallahassee. The Cards put on a show against the Seminoles in 2016 and I know Jimbo Fisher will never forget about what happened that afternoon.

2. Miami at Florida State, Sept. 16

“At some point the Hurricanes are going to break through against the Seminoles, right? Right? Each year brings new heartbreak for Miami fans, who have watched their team come agonizingly close to upsetting their chief rival in three consecutive seasons. In a tightly bunched Coastal Division, this would be a big win for Miami to open conference play as most teams don’t have such a tough crossover game annually.” -Jared Shanker from ESPN

Honestly, I don’t really see the excitement for this game coming from anyone other than Miami or Florida State fans. Obviously that could change as the 2017 season rolls along, but I don’t see it changing too much.

Maybe if Miami is in the mix for representing the Coastal Division in the Conference Championship game against Florida State, but again, that may be a long shot considering how across-the-board that division will be again next season.

1. Florida State at Clemson, Nov. 11

“Did you expect any other game to be No. 1? This could be the best Power 5 conference game of the season nationally. With back-to-back league titles and wins over Florida State, Clemson has seized the label of the ACC’s top dog. A lineup heavy with returning starters suggests the Seminoles, who won three straight ACC championships from 2012-2014, could mean they retake control of the ACC. Odds are this game once again will define the Atlantic Division race and likely the entire conference, but this year neither team has a bye the week prior.” -Jared Shanker from ESPN

Mark my words, one of these days the Louisville football team will be among the top two teams in this entire conference. Until then, we are going to see the Clemson vs. Florida State be blown up as the most important game of the season.

Out of respect for those two programs, they deserve all of the preseason attention right now. Clemson and Florida State have both been to the College Football Playoff and have won National Championships. Until then, Louisville will be sitting behind the two.

