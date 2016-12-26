Louisville Football: Eli Rogers Becoming Exactly What Steelers Needed

Another great game from former Louisville football player Eli Rogers meant that Pittsburgh just win the AFC North Division title.

Former Louisville football player Eli Rogers came into his first season in the National Football League just looking for a chance to produce at the highest level. However, little did he know that he would be playing a critical part of a Steelers team heading into the 2016 NFL Playoffs.

Before the season had started, Rogers was getting a ton of praise from Steelers’ quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and also Steelers’ offensive coordinator Todd Haley. Both guys praised Rogers ability to play in the slot and gave their high expectations for him going forward.

It’s been an up and down season for Rogers, but the last two weeks have solidified himself as the perfect ingredient for a Pittsburgh Steelers’ Super Bowl run in 2016.

He caught the game-winning touchdown last weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals and had a huge catch on the Steelers’ final drive that ultimately resulted in a touchdown (not by Rogers) to win the AFC North division title.

Not to mention, he finished the game against the Ravens with four catches for 84 yards.

This performance launched Rogers into third on Pittsburgh’s team in receiving yards, receptions, and touchdowns. That’s incredibly impressive since the first two players on that list are two of the best players in all of the National Football League (RB Le’Veon Bell & WR Antonio Brown).

Eli Rogers is becoming more than we ever thought he could be in the first official season in the NFL. He is going to be a crucial part of a Pittsburgh offense that has a great chance of making a Super Bowl run next month.

It’s an exciting time to be a Louisville football fan and an even more exciting time to be alive for Eli Rogers. We couldn’t be more proud of what he is becoming in the National Football League this season.

This article originally appeared on