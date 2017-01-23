Louisville Football: Devonte Fields Receives High Praise From NFL Writer

We take a look at what Bucky Brooks from NFL.com had to say about Louisville football player Devonte Fields, in terms of the 2017 NFL Draft.

There is only one more NFL game left this season and that means NFL Draft talk will be heating up very soon. There are many former Louisville football players that will be looking to hear their names called on the big stage, but only a few will be lucky enough for that to actually happen.

Bucky Brooks, from the NFL’s official website, just released a full list of the top five players entering the 2017 NFL Draft at each position.

He believes there is only one Louisville football player that is among the best at his position, take a look at which former Card made the list:

Outside linebackers 1. Tim Williams, Alabama

2. Takkarist McKinley, UCLA

3. Zach Cunningham, Vanderbilt

4. Ryan Anderson, Alabama

5. Devonte Fields, Louisville “The NFL’s move to more hybrid schemes has changed the job description of outside linebackers entering the league. Scouts are looking for versatile defenders capable of rushing off the edge or dropping into coverage in dynamic schemes. Williams is a shop wrecker off the edge with explosive first-step quickness and burst. In addition, he shows the ability to turn speed into power as a bull rusher off the edge. Cunningham is a long, rangy athlete with the size and pop to set the edge or plug holes against the run.” -Bucky Brooks from NFL.com

While I was surprised that Fields was the only Louisville football player to make the list, we should all be happy with the group is he among. If you had the opportunity to watch this year’s National Championship game, then you know how amazing Tim Williams and Ryan Anderson have been for Alabama.

Those two guys are going to make an NFL franchise extremely happy in 2017 and it looks like Devonte Fields is good enough to be hanging out in that crowd as well. Hopefully Fields can improve his draft-stock over these next fews months after having a good combine and pro-day.

His future is bright and we have been lucky enough to have seen him play in a Louisville Cardinals uniform over the past few seasons.

This article originally appeared on