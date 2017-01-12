Louisville Football: Cards vs. Purdue A Top Ten Matchup In 2017?

We take a look at what Athlon Sports had to say about Louisville football’s match-up in week one of the 2017 football season.

The Louisville football team will be preparing all of 2017 in order to put themselves in a better position to win the ACC for the first time. While taking down Clemson and Florida State will be on their minds, it’s just as important that the Cards beat Purdue in Lucas Oil Stadium on September 2nd.

Purdue wasn’t very good in 2016, as they finished the season 3-9 with wins over Eastern Kentucky, Nevada, and Illinois. With that being said, is this opening game against the Boilermakers a top ten match-up next season?

Athlon Sports ranked the Cardinals’ game against Purdue as the eighth best game of week one for the 2017 college football season. Take a look at what Matt Fortuna had to say about the match-up below:

8. Louisville vs. Purdue Sept. 2 (Indianapolis) “What will Heisman winner Lamar Jackson do for an encore? Well, for the sake of the Cardinals, hopefully he’ll snap a three-game losing streak — much of which can be blamed on a leaky offensive line. But this also is a big game for the Boilermakers, who made an impressive hire in Jeff Brohm, who went 15-1 in Conference USA the past two years and who used to be the QB for — wait for it — Louisville.”

I was a bit surprised to see this game on their top ten list for week one of next year, but Jeff Brohm facing off against his alma-mater definitely makes this interesting on both sides.

Brohm did a fantastic job at Western Kentucky and will do a good job at Purdue as well, however that won’t help him whenever these two schools square off in September. There simply is not enough time between then and now for the Boilermakers to improve enough to compete with the Cards.

Not to mention, Louisville will be looking to end their three-game losing streak that put a disappointing stamp on a rather exciting 2016 season. I expect Lamar Jackson to have another stellar performance against what was the NCAA’s 91st ranked Total Defense in 2016 and beat Purdue rather easily.

