Louisville Football: Cards’ Defensive Statistical Leaders At The End Of 2016

We take a look at Louisville football’s defensive statistical leaders at the end of the 2016 season after finishing 9-4.

The 2016 Louisville football season officially came to an end on Saturday with their loss to LSU in the Citrus Bowl. It was an exciting and disappointing year, that resulted in Lamar Jackson winning the 2016 Heisman Trophy and beating Florida State with College Gameday in town.

All in all, there were things that happened that we never dreamed of.

With that being said, let’s take a look at the statistical leaders on the nation’s 14th rated total defense:

2016 Leader In Sacks: James Hearns (8 Sacks)

James Hearns filled in for Trevon Young and absolutely killed it this season for the Cards. He was one of the main reasons why Louisville’s defense was so good for most of the season, but as he cooled off, so did the Cardinals’ defense.

As the season went along, injuries in the secondary forced Louisville to play some younger guys and it didn’t help that Hearns and Fields couldn’t generate any pressure either.

With that being said, I hope that Hearns is healing up nicely after being shot a few weeks ago. It was kind of odd to see “gunshot wound” on TV during the bowl game as the reason why he wasn’t playing, but I guess that was the complete truth.

Nothing like a recruits’ family seeing that on ABC for the reason why two Louisville players weren’t playing.

2016 Tackles For Loss Leader: DeAngelo Brown (14 Tackles For Loss)

DeAngelo Brown had one of the best senior seasons that we could have asked for. The Cards lost a huge player in Sheldon Rankins last season and they needed someone desperately to fill the middle.

Brown didn’t disappoint and led the team in tackles for loss.

Brown will now turn his focus from LSU, to making a name for himself in the National Football League. He is one of the strongest interior lineman in all of college football, therefore there will be NFL teams looking to add his services in 2017.

The Cards will miss Brown’s presence on the defensive line next season, as they will turn to Drew Bailey, who was fourth on the team in tackles for loss, to shut down the running game and get to the quarterback.

2016 Total Tackles Leader: Keith Kelsey (92 Total Tackles)

Just like DeAngelo Brown, Keith Kelsey just played his last game as a Louisville Cardinals football player in the Citrus Bowl. He had one of the best all-around seasons of any Louisville defender and will be sorely missed next season.

Kelsey will now have an opportunity to go play in the National Football League next season. He will try to follow in, former Louisville football player and current Buffalo Bill, Preston Brown’s footsteps by becoming a very good inside linebacker in professional football.

Keith Kelsey played his best game of the season against LSU this past weekend. He finished the game with 12 total tackles and one tackle for loss.

2016 Interceptions Leader: Jaire Alexander (5 Interceptions)

Jaire Alexander became one of Louisville’s breakout superstars of the 2016 season, behind Lamar Jackson of course. He led the Cards with five interceptions and also had one punt return touchdown against Florida State back in September.

Alexander also developed into one of the better cornerbacks in the entire country. There were numerous football websites that had him as one of their All-Americans because of his skills on the outside and his ability to shut down some of the NCAA’s premier wide receivers.

Alexander will be looking to take his team-leading five interceptions and nine passes broken up into his junior season. Hopefully, he can continue to develop and become a candidate for defensive player of the year in 2017.

