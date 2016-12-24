Louisville Football: Cardinals Fans NFL Guide For A Critical Week 16

We take a look at the many games that will feature former Louisville football players in the NFL this Holiday weekend.

It’s going to be an exciting weekend of NFL football as many former Louisville football players will be in action, looking to go to the playoffs. Only a few lucky teams have the opportunity to make it to the postseason and a few of those former Cards are on teams that are facing off against each other.

With that being said, let’s take a look at your NFL guide to an exciting weekend of football:

This is just one of the many NFL games this weekend that will feature former Louisville football players facing off against each other. While DeVante Parker and the Dolphins are looking to clinch a playoff spot, the Bills and Preston Brown are playing for their head coach’s job.

With that being said, this could be a closer game than expected. The Dolphins are currently playing with their back-up quarterback and Buffalo literally has nothing to lose. I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see the Bills pick up a huge win over Miami at home.

NFL teams tend to rally whenever their head coach is on the hot seat, especially when they are in favor of him.

From the looks of things, I fully expect to see the Bills give their all on Saturday afternoon.

This is definitely a game that the Patriots are going to win, hands down. The New York Jets are just a mess across the board, other than former Louisville football running back Bilal Powell. He has actually been one of the best back-up running backs in the entire National Football League this season.

He has gotten most of the carries over the past two weeks because of an injury to Matt Forte and has completely dominated.

Powell had the game-tying and the game-winning touchdowns against San Fransisco. Then had over 160 total yards in the Jets’ 34-13 loss to the Dolphins last weekend.

Another strong game against the Patriots could give Powell an opportunity to be the main back for New York in 2017.

Harry Douglas and the Tennessee Titans are looking to take down the Jacksonville Jaguars and keep their playoff hopes alive. While they are still alive for a Wild Card spot, the most realistic opportunity for the Titans is to win their division.

A win over the Jags this weekend and a win over the Texans next weekend will give the Titans their first division title in a long, long time.

I don’t expect Harry Douglas to be much of a factor in this football game. He has been used sparingly throughout this season, but the Titans do tend to lean on their running game and their younger receivers.

I would be shocked if Tennessee didn’t win this game against Jacksonville, who will be playing their first week without their fired head coach Gus Bradley.

Will this finally be the weekend that Cleveland can end their chase of being one of the worst teams in NFL history? With two more losses, the Browns can join the Detroit Lions as the only two franchises to go 0-16. That is something that Cleveland wants to forget about as soon as possible.

One of the players that has suffered as a result of the team’s failures is former Louisville football player Gary Barnidge.

Barnidge had over 1,000 yards last season, but is way under that total as the Browns have had six different players take a snap as quarterback in 2016.

With that being said, San Diego is much better than their record suggests. An experienced quarterback in Philip Rivers won’t let his Chargers fall into this trap game in Cleveland on Saturday.

While the Bears have had a very disappointing season, the same cannot be said for Josh Bellamy. He has taken advantage of every opportunity to get on the field as a receiver, as injuries and suspensions sent him from special teams to catching touchdowns.

With Alshon Jeffery returning from his lengthy suspension, Bellamy has lost a little bit of production. However, with his only catch against the Packers last weekend, he was able to dive into the end-zone for a touchdown.

The Bears’ front office is going to be looking for players that are still productive, in spite of the team’s record.

Just like Bilal Powell in New York, Bellamy has been one of the main bright spots on a very bad Chicago team.

This game definitely has more meaning for the Buccaneers than it does for the Saints, however don’t expect New Orleans to just come out lazy. This is a divisional game where pride is on the line, no matter what each team’s records are.

Tampa Bay was able to knock off the Saints a few weeks ago, therefore Sheldon Rankins and the New Orleans defense will be looking for revenge against former Heisman winner Jameis Winston.

It’s extremely difficult to go into New Orleans and pick up a win. Their fans are committed to their Saints and will have that dome rocking on Saturday afternoon.

I expect New Orleans to pull off the upset on Christmas Eve.

This is easily the best football game of the entire weekend. This Christmas day game will put former Louisville Cardinals against each other, with a chance to make the NFL Playoffs on the line. The winner of this game will (almost) be a lock to make the post-season.

Here are the playoff scenarios at stake in the Steelers vs. Ravens game:

If the Steelers win: Clinch AFC North Title

If Ravens win: Ties Pittsburgh with 9-6 record and still needs to beat the Bengals in week 17 for AFC North Title

This is the ultimate division rivalry in the National Football League. Both defenses will be ready to play and both Super Bowl winning quarterbacks will be looking to lead their teams back to the postseason.

