Louisville Football: Buffalo Bills, Brown Not Respected By Pro Football Focus

We take a look at why former Louisville football player Preston Brown and the Buffalo Bills aren’t respected by Pro Football Focus.

After his third NFL season, former Louisville football player Preston Brown had his best season as a professional football player. He increased every tackle total from the year before and became the team’s leader at middle linebacker.

While he did have a decent year on the stat-sheet, his defense was absolutely terrible in 2016. The Bills finished 29th in rushing yards allowed, 6th in passing yards allowed, and 27th in total defense. Teams didn’t have to pass on Buffalo this season since they gave up so many rushing yards.

This is where Pro Football Focus ranked the Buffalo Bills’ defense in their article that was released on Tuesday afternoon:

20th: Buffalo Bills’ Defensive Front-Seven Top overall grade:LB Zach Brown, 84.1 Lowest overall grade:LB Preston Brown, 49.8 “The Bills’ talent is likely better than 20th-best in the NFL, but it didn’t play beyond that level this season. Buffalo finished eighth in total sacks, though that doesn’t reflect the team’s true ability to impact opposing quarterbacks down after down. They were 23rd in pressure rate on opposing quarterbacks, with guys like Kyle Williams and Marcell Dareus having down years in that regard. They were also routinely gashed by wide runs, and had some of the poorest gap discipline of any team in the league this year.”

It was not surprising to see the Bills’ front-seven come in at number 20 on this list from Pro Football Focus. However, it was a little surprising to see Preston Brown as the lowest-rated player among all of them.

He did have a good season, but apparently he whiffed on too many tackles this year before bringing the ball-carrier down.

What their article did not mention, was that the Bills’ defense has a very bright future, including Preston Brown. Buffalo just hired their new head coach, Sean McDermott, and he knows how to take a young defense and turn them into a powerhouse.

You may remember him as the Carolina Panthers’ defensive coordinator that guided his defense to only giving up 19.2 points per game in 2015 and a trip to the Super Bowl. With that being said, McDermott can take this Bills’ front-seven and turn them into a special unit.

