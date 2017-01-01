Louisville Football: Bilal Powell Proves He Should Be The Future Of The Jets

We take a look at former Louisville football player Bilal Powell’s strong season-ending performance and his future with the Jets.

Former Louisville football player Bilal Powell has been fighting for playing time ever since he joined the New York Jets six years ago. There have always been running-backs on their roster who have been given more opportunities over the years, but Powell has always been one of their most consistent football players.

New York’s starting running-back Matt Forte was injured for the past month, which gave Powell an opportunity to start the last four games. Not only did he start, but he proved why he should be the future of the New York Jets.

Take a look at Powell’s statistics over the past four games, including his great game against the Bills this Sunday:

San Fransisco 49ers: 29 carries, 145 rushing yards, two touchdowns, 5 receptions, and 34 receiving yards

Miami Dolphins: 16 carries, 84 rushing yards, 11 receptions, and 78 receiving yards

New England Patriots: 15 carries, 60 rushing yards, 2 receptions, and 14 receiving yards

Buffalo Bills: 22 carries, 122 rushing yards, 3 receptions, 15 receiving yards, and one receiving touchdown

Powell was able to have over 100 total yards in three of his four starts at the end of the season. There just aren’t too many backs in the National Football League who have the ability to run and cut like Powell, but also catch the football out of the backfield.

After a terrible season, the Jets are surely going to re-evaluate the talent on their roster. With that being said, they need to realize that Powell is the future of their franchise in the backfield and not veteran Matt Forte.

Both players have a spot on this football team, but Powell needs to be their three down back, while Forte can be used in the red-zone.

This article originally appeared on